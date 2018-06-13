Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's first quadruplets born by Caesarean section turn 70
The world's first surviving quadruplets to be born by caesarean section have celebrated their 70th birthday.
The Good sisters made front page news in 1948 when they returned home to Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire, from Southmead Hospital.
Two of them have since moved to Chipping Sodbury, one lives in Salisbury and one died after a brain haemorrhage in 1984.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-44462313/world-s-first-quadruplets-born-by-caesarean-section-turn-70Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window