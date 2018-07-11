Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone completes first ever Atlantic flight
The first ever civilian-registered flight across the Atlantic by a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) has touched down in the UK.
The General Atomics Aeronautical Systems drone took off from North Dakota, USA on Tuesday and landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire at 18:51 BST.
The 4,000-mile journey was piloted by an operator located in America.
The aircraft has arrived ahead of the Royal International Air Tattoo which begins on Friday.
