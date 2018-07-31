Video

Police have issued CCTV footage after jewellery and antiques worth more than £1m were stolen from a house in Bibury, Gloucestershire.

They believe four suspects scaled a two-metre (6.5ft) wall to gain access to the property, belonging to multi-millionaire Prof Sir Christopher Evans.

Prof Sir Evans said the burglary had a "devastating" effect on his wife Anne, due to the sentimental nature of the items stolen.

He is offering a "substantial cash reward" for information.