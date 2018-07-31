Media player
CCTV captures gang in £1m Gloucestershire antiques theft
Police have issued CCTV footage after jewellery and antiques worth more than £1m were stolen from a house in Bibury, Gloucestershire.
They believe four suspects scaled a two-metre (6.5ft) wall to gain access to the property, belonging to multi-millionaire Prof Sir Christopher Evans.
Prof Sir Evans said the burglary had a "devastating" effect on his wife Anne, due to the sentimental nature of the items stolen.
He is offering a "substantial cash reward" for information.
