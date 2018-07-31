CCTV shows joyriders crashing stolen bus

Video

A bus was written off by two drunk teenage joyriders who stole the vehicle, drove it nine miles and then crashed it.

A CCTV camera recorded Harry Atley, 19, and Thomas Bloomfield, 18, shouting and swearing as they drove it from Tetbury in Gloucestershire to Malmesbury in Wiltshire, last November.

The pair were given suspended sentences and banned from driving for two years at Bristol Crown Court.