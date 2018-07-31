Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows joyriders crashing stolen bus
A bus was written off by two drunk teenage joyriders who stole the vehicle, drove it nine miles and then crashed it.
A CCTV camera recorded Harry Atley, 19, and Thomas Bloomfield, 18, shouting and swearing as they drove it from Tetbury in Gloucestershire to Malmesbury in Wiltshire, last November.
The pair were given suspended sentences and banned from driving for two years at Bristol Crown Court.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-45025042/cctv-shows-joyriders-crashing-stolen-busRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window