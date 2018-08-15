Ella, 11, likes racing karts because of the speed
Ambitious 11-year-old kart racer 'likes speed'

Ella Stevens, 11, from Wotton-under-Edge, is a champion kart racer.

She is the reigning BirelART cadet champion and is leading the Privateer's Cup in her first year racing in the Little Green Man series.

