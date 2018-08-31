'Camelot was in Cirencester'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Camelot was in Cirencester' according to TV presenter Nick Knowles

King Arthur's Camelot was in Cirencester, according to TV celebrity Nick Knowles.

The presenter made the claim on BBC One's The One Show on Wednesday.

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: King Arthur's Wales: A land of legend