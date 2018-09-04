Media player
Back to school: 'I'm worried I might be bullied'
Like many 11-year-olds across the country, Phebe Brown from Cheltenham is starting secondary school on Tuesday.
She shared her thoughts ahead of her first day at "big school".
04 Sep 2018
