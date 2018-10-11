Crime room mock-up to train criminology students
Video

Forensic trainees go inside the 'murder house'

Ever wondered how police learn to examine a complicated crime scene?

Students at the University of Gloucestershire have been finding just that out in a specially-set up "murder house".

Forensic scientist Dr Jane Monckton Smith shows students "old fashioned" ways for helping solve the puzzle of what happened.

  • 11 Oct 2018
