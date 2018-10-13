Media player
Course helps disabled adults get work
A large majority of adults with a learning disability are out of work and are much more likely never to find a paid job.
But now there is a college which is changing that.
Gloucestershire College runs a course equipping those students with the skills to get paid work.
You can find out more about this story by watching Inside Out West at 7.30pm on BBC One on Monday, and afterwards on the iPlayer.
