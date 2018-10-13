College course helps people with learning difficulties get a job
Course helps disabled adults get work

A large majority of adults with a learning disability are out of work and are much more likely never to find a paid job.

But now there is a college which is changing that.

Gloucestershire College runs a course equipping those students with the skills to get paid work.

  • 13 Oct 2018
