Hundreds of dogs and their owners have been enjoying an end-of-season swim.

It is the second year running that Sandford Park Lido, in Cheltenham, has opened its doors to our four-legged friends before closing for the winter.

While some breeds are natural swimmers, others needed their human friends to help them stay afloat in the 21C (70F) water.

The pool will now be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the attraction's annual charity swim on Christmas Day.