Could beavers stop Lydbrook flooding?
Beavers are being introduced to Gloucestershire in the hope their dams will help prevent flooding in some villages.
The animals "tirelessly" create natural upstream dams and now they are being provided with "penthouse accommodation".
It is hoped that by helping them they might assist with their natural abilities.
BBC Inside Out West's report can be seen on BBC One in the West at 19:30 GMT on Monday 29 October, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
29 Oct 2018
