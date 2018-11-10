Media player
Grace Jones, 112, heard singing as WW1 ended
The oldest person alive in Britain says people were "screaming, laughing and singing" when they knew World War One had ended.
Sunday marks 100 years since the 1918 Armistice which ended the war.
Grace Jones, 112, has strong memories of the joy that spread across the nation, but also recalls the sorrow of losing her brother and the start of the war.
10 Nov 2018
