Thousands help make human poppy

Organisers say a world record was broken in Gloucestershire on Sunday for the most people coming together to form a human poppy.

Wearing different coloured ponchos, 3,300 people were counted into Cirencester's Market Place for the Remembrance Day event.

Officials at Guinness World Records say they will verify the attempt over the next few weeks.

Among those taking part was actress Daisy Cooper from the award-winning BBC Three comedy This Country.