Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trading Standards make cigarette find in Cheltenham shop
Some £1,700 of counterfeit cigarettes have been found hidden behind a mirror in a Cheltenham shop.
Trading Standards say the discovery was made after a team made a test purchase of cigarettes at the store.
They later found the shopkeeper had attached the mirror using magnets and found 215 packs of cigarettes and 91 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco behind it.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-46221276/trading-standards-make-cigarette-find-in-cheltenham-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window