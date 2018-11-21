Media player
How do you dry out a mansion house after a flood?
The National Trust is reopening a Tudor house which was badly damaged during the Beast from the East storm.
Newark Park in Gloucestershire, which was built in the 1500s, suffered extensive damage when a water pipe burst in March.
The Trust has spent the past seven months repairing the extensive damage and the house will be fully open in spring next year.
21 Nov 2018
