Man's tear-jerking Christmas film goes viral
A video producer said it is "a dream come true" that his Christmas film which was inspired by the John Lewis adverts has gone viral on Facebook.

Love is a Gift tells the story of a man counting down the days to Christmas while remembering a tragic moment from his family's past.

The film, made in 2014, has now been seen by 6.5m people on Facebook since creator Phil Beastall republished it on Sunday.

  • 23 Nov 2018
