Man's 'tragic' Christmas film goes viral
A video producer said it is "a dream come true" that his Christmas film which was inspired by the John Lewis adverts has gone viral on Facebook.
Love is a Gift tells the story of a man counting down the days to Christmas while remembering a tragic moment from his family's past.
The film, made in 2014, has now been seen by 6.5m people on Facebook since creator Phil Beastall republished it on Sunday.
23 Nov 2018
