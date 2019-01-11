Stolen Land Rovers stripped for their parts
A gang stole up to £500,000 worth of luxury Land Rovers in order to dismantle them and sell the parts.

Many of the vehicles were stolen from the London area and driven in convoy to the Forest of Dean.

Their activities were caught on their own CCTV cameras, which proved the case against them.

