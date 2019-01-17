'I go cleaning windows in my kilt'
'I go cleaning windows in my kilt'

Tom Smart is a window cleaner with difference.

When he's up his ladder in his kilt his customers in Gloucestershire may get a bit of an eyeful.

But is he a true Scotsman?

