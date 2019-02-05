Media player
Gloucestershire birds of prey centre hatches smuggled eggs
The International Centre for Birds of Prey in Newent, Gloucestershire, received an unexpected delivery - a collection of eggs that were illegally brought into the UK by a smuggler.
Staff at the centre successfully hatched the eggs, which were from endangered species including vultures, eagles and hawks.
They hope to breed the birds that are now fully grown and thriving.
05 Feb 2019
