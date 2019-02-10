Media player
Killed paratrooper's brother Fin Doherty joining armed forces
A brother of a paratrooper who was killed in Afghanistan more than 10 years ago wants to join the armed forces in his memory.
Fin Doherty was six when his brother was killed but is now training to join the Army.
He has been helped to deal with his grief by Cheltenham-based charity Winston's Wish.
You can watch more about this on Inside Out West on BBC One West at 7.30pm on Monday or for seven days after on the iPlayer.
10 Feb 2019
