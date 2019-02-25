Media player
How a Gloucestershire family helps keep this vintage aircraft flying
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is often seen in the skies over the UK, celebrating and commemorating public and military events.
But did you know a small family firm in Gloucestershire plays a huge part in keeping the vintage aircraft flying?
Retro Track & Air near Dursley specialises in refurbishing engines for the aging aeroplanes.
Its owner, Peter Watts, says Memorial Flight flypasts "make the hair on your neck stand up".
25 Feb 2019
