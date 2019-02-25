'It makes the hair on your neck stand up'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a Gloucestershire family helps keep this vintage aircraft flying

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is often seen in the skies over the UK, celebrating and commemorating public and military events.

But did you know a small family firm in Gloucestershire plays a huge part in keeping the vintage aircraft flying?

Retro Track & Air near Dursley specialises in refurbishing engines for the aging aeroplanes.

Its owner, Peter Watts, says Memorial Flight flypasts "make the hair on your neck stand up".

  • 25 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Lancasters in first tandem flight