'Job has given me independence'
'First job has given me independence'

James Tombs, who has a learning disability, got his first-ever paid job at the age of 35.

Since he began working at Specsavers in Cheltenham his life has been transformed.

He enjoys his work and says it has given him independence.

It's "like having another family", he said.

  • 12 Mar 2019
