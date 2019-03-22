Media player
Only daytime five-star bore for 2019 travels up Severn Estuary
Surfers have flocked to a river in Gloucestershire to ride a rare "five-star" wave.
The Severn Bore is renowned for its tidal surges - which can create waves to rival those found along the shore.
But the powerful five-star waves are less common, but when they do happen seasoned surfers and kayakers are usually there.
Dozens headed to the River Severn to experience the "beautiful wave", although some described the resulting scenes as "carnage".
The surge wave is caused by the incoming tide being funnelled up the narrowing Severn Estuary.
22 Mar 2019
