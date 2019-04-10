Mystery skeleton's face reconstructed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mystery skeleton's face reconstructed

Detectives, who want to identify a man whose body was found near Cirencester last year, have issued a facial reconstruction in the hope that somebody will recognise him.

The skeleton was discovered by workmen, in woodland just off the A419 in May 2018.

Experts used a photograph of the skull to build an image of what he might have looked like.

  • 10 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The man who murdered the prime minister