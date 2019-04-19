Rare racing car returns to hillclimb course
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare racing car returns to hillclimb course

A rare vintage racing car is back at the UK course where it last raced in 1939.

The Bugatti has been shipped from France to the Cotswolds ahead of celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of the owners' club.

The car competed at the Prescott Hill Climb near Cheltenham 80 years ago, and is now back on show at the course.

  • 19 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Lego unveils its first driveable car