Gloucester Lock repairs to begin

Gloucester Lock will not be repaired in time for Easter.
The Canal and River Trust said it is now due to open on April 28 “barring any further unexpected issues arising”.
The lock, which links the River Severn and the Gloucester to Sharpness Canal, has been out of action since mid-January due to a leak.
But work to repair it has been more complicated than expected.
Repairs were originally expected to take six weeks and cost £75,000, but the trust said the cost will now be £200,000.
17 Apr 2019
