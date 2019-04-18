Media player
Woman in devil mask filmed throwing acid over house
A woman wearing a wig and a devil mask has been caught on CCTV throwing acid over a house and a car.
People in the village of St Briavels in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, say there have been a spate of acid attacks in recent months.
Police have appealed for information after a report of criminal damage last month.
18 Apr 2019
