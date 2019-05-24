'I haven't ridden a bike for 90 years'

Media player
Stroud residents back on bikes for first time in years
Elderly residents at a care home in Stroud have been given the chance to get back on their bikes for the first time in years.
Charity Wheels for All provides adapted bicycles allowing disabled and less-able bodied people to ride.
Marion, at the Scarlet House care home, said she had not ridden a bike for 90 years.
The charity primarily operates with disabled people and children, many who have never been able to ride before, but said getting back on a bike can really help elderly people.
24 May 2019
