Double Gloucester rolling: Champion Chris Anderson's cheese guide
The bizarre tradition of Cheese Rolling often leaves competitors with bruises and broken limbs.
It's all in the name of winning a 8lb (3.6kg) Double Gloucester thrown down the very steep Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire.
But what does it take to win this bank holiday contest? Chris Anderson, 22-time champion, explains.
26 May 2019
