Dare-devil cheese rolling race has new champ
Gloucestershire's death-defying annual cheese rolling race has a new champion.

Max McDougall, 22, from Brockworth, won the first men's downhill race after sprinting and tumbling down Cooper's Hill.

Veteran cheese chaser Chris Anderson, 31, who holds a record 22 wins over the past 15 years did not compete as he was on holiday.

