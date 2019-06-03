Ghost-like sculptures adorn castle

Media player
Ghost-like sculptures adorn Berkeley Castle
Two sisters have helped bring an ancient castle's history back to life.
The 11 ghostly characters, from centuries ago took four months to make using chicken wire as a frame.
They are on display at Berkeley Castle, in Gloucestershire until the end of October.
03 Jun 2019
