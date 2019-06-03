"We are missing out on Cricket talent"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cricket board wants to engage South Asian communities
The Gloucestershire Cricket Board wants to increase engagement with South Asian communities in Gloucester and Bristol.
Masoor Khan believes taking cricket to the community is the best way to get more players involved.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48501232/cricket-board-wants-to-engage-south-asian-communitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window