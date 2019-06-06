Video

A pub is making minor clothes repairs for free in a bid to reduce clothes waste.

After hearing a BBC Radio 4 documentary about the issue, the landlord of the Salutation Inn in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, was so shocked he decided to spread awareness.

Peter Tiley joined up with local sewing group Sew and Sews to encourage people to bring in items of clothing in need of repair on a Monday night in exchange for buying the sewers a drink.

Video Journalist: Kathryn Emerson.