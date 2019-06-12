Cider workers remember factory
Cider workers remember Nailsea factory

Former workers at a cider company in Somerset have been reminiscing about their time there.

They made cider at the Coate's Cider factory in Nailsea.

It is part of a history project which is highlighting the town's industrial heritage.

  12 Jun 2019
