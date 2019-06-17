"They're not just fancy things"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New gargoyles represent 'identity of Gloucestershire'

Gloucester Cathedral is having a face-lift to restore its stonework, and will take on some new characters as part of the restoration.

The new gargoyles will embody the different identities of Gloucestershire.

Paul Mychalysin has been a master stonemason for 29 years and is overseeing the project and redesigning the gargoyles which overlook the building.

  • 17 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Doctor Who films scenes in Gloucester