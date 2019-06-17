Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New gargoyles represent 'identity of Gloucestershire'
Gloucester Cathedral is having a face-lift to restore its stonework, and will take on some new characters as part of the restoration.
The new gargoyles will embody the different identities of Gloucestershire.
Paul Mychalysin has been a master stonemason for 29 years and is overseeing the project and redesigning the gargoyles which overlook the building.
-
17 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48635187/new-gargoyles-represent-identity-of-gloucestershireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window