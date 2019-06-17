Walk on Wheels launched in the Cotswolds
Video

A new rural ramble for disabled people has been launched in Gloucestershire.

The Walk on Wheels will allow people in rugged mobility scooters to explore the Cotswolds countryside.

A group of walkers and off-road buggy users tried out the eight-mile-long route near Winchcombe.

