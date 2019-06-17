Media player
'Walk on wheels' launched in the Cotswolds
A new rural ramble for disabled people has been launched in Gloucestershire.
The Walk on Wheels will allow people in rugged mobility scooters to explore the Cotswolds countryside.
A group of walkers and off-road buggy users tried out the eight-mile-long route near Winchcombe.
17 Jun 2019
