Kindertransport boys remembered

Eighty years ago, in Gloucester, 10 Jewish refugees were welcomed to the city from Germany, Austria and Poland - they were Kindertransport boys, fleeing Nazi persecution.

Some of their relatives have gathered in the city to look back at those times and to remember.

  • 21 Jun 2019
