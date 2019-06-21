Media player
Gloucestershire libraries join #Bookface campaign
Libraries across Gloucestershire have been merging books with staff members for the #Bookface campaign.
The initiative is designed to encourage people to use their local libraries whilst having fun at the same time.
Staff members go to great lengths to match their look to characters on the covers of their favourite books to make the photos look as realistic as possible.
Photos supplied by Gloucestershire Libraries.
21 Jun 2019
