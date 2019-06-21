Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'A jet crash-landed in our field in the 1940s'
In the 1940s Gloster Meteor jets were test flown from Brockworth airfield in Gloucester.
David Cannon, who lived nearby, was a small boy at the time, and often watched them take off.
He remembers one particular incident when a jet crash-landed on his father's farm.
Far from being alarmed, the event became an exciting highlight of David's early years.
This film includes archive footage of Gloster Meteors flying from Brockworth at about the same time.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48722839/a-jet-crash-landed-in-our-field-in-the-1940sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window