Boy, 4, designs new Notre-Dame cathedral spire after fire
A four-year-old boy has become so obsessed with Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, that he has come up with a plan to build a new spire.
Thomas Nourse-Wright, from Cheltenham, got interested in the famous building following a devastating fire in April.
He keeps a book of notes, including his Notre Dame drawings as well has his other favourite topics - wind turbines and Thomas Edison.
25 Jun 2019
