Gloucester teen, 17, finally given voice of his own
A teenager from Gloucester has finally been given a voice of his own.
Cain Webb was born with cerebral palsy, and relied on a computer controlled by his eyes to talk.
But up to now, his voice was just a generic computerised one.
26 Jun 2019
