Gloucestershire farm sets up alpaca yoga classes
An alpaca farm in Gloucestershire is now hosting yoga classes in one of its fields to help aid relaxation techniques.
Co-owner of the farm Tibbiwell Alpacas, Sandie Randle, said the alpacas are very calm animals and after spending time with them in the fields her team noticed the relaxing influence they can have.
Classes are running during a six-week pilot. If successful, they will continue through the summer months.
01 Jul 2019
