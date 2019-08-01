Cat Cafe
Purr-fect place for a coffee

A cafe in Stroud has opened to all cat lovers who want to enjoy a coffee, a slice of cake and the company of some playful fur babies.

The cafe has strict rules to maintain the welfare of the cats.

Tables must be booked in advance online and contact with the cats must be on their terms... no picking up or chasing the cats and no guests under the age of 10.

