The boxing club fighting gang culture

Video

Primal Boxing in Gloucester gives teenagers at risk of joining gangs a new focus and a taste of success.

It was started by Amin Khan, a lawyer turned coach, with a passion for helping teenagers at risk of messing up.

It's a tough class - the youths are put through their paces with lots of loud encouragement from Mr Khan.

Two of the boxers have enjoyed success in the ring but for Mr Khan it's their success in staying out of trouble that is the biggest win.