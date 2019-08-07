"That was me in 1937"

Media player
Colour cine film from 1937 brings back memories for village resident
Old colour films from the 1930s, that show village life in the Cotswolds 80 years ago, have been discovered.
One of the films captured celebrations to mark the coronation of King George VI in the village of Great Rissington.
The footage was described as "lovely" by a 90-year-old woman who recognised herself in it.
