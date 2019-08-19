Video

Pictures of a Gloucestershire man's wildflower front garden have attracted attention from thousands of people on Twitter.

Physiotherapist Peter Thain planted the wildflower seeds after his front lawn, near Cheltenham, was ruined by the hot weather last year.

While travelling with the GB women's basketball team at EuroBasket in Serbia his wife sent him photos of the new lawn, and within moments of tweeting them his account went crazy.

Positive notes were sent to his home and he says he will be maintaining the lawn to provide a beautiful display next year.