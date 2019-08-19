Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gloucestershire wildflower garden gets Twitter attention
Pictures of a Gloucestershire man's wildflower front garden have attracted attention from thousands of people on Twitter.
Physiotherapist Peter Thain planted the wildflower seeds after his front lawn, near Cheltenham, was ruined by the hot weather last year.
While travelling with the GB women's basketball team at EuroBasket in Serbia his wife sent him photos of the new lawn, and within moments of tweeting them his account went crazy.
Positive notes were sent to his home and he says he will be maintaining the lawn to provide a beautiful display next year.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-49328962/gloucestershire-wildflower-garden-gets-twitter-attentionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window