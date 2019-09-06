Media player
Police warning over Cotswold Airport trespassing
Footage posted on YouTube showed two so-called urban explorers climbing on to aircraft that are being dismantled at Cotswold Airport near Kemble.
Wiltshire Police said trespassing was illegal and there were "serious dangers" in doing it at an airport.
Note: This video has no sound
06 Sep 2019
