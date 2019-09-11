Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl who 'would never walk' strolls to school
A girl whose parents were told she may never walk has managed the feat on her first day at school.
Four-year-old Lilac Jackson, from Cheltenham, had life-changing spinal surgery a year ago due to Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy.
Her parents raised more than £100,000 to find the operation to achieve her dream of being able to chase her brother.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-49646591/girl-who-would-never-walk-strolls-to-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window