Gloucestershire police officers who are becoming teachers
Police officers are taking on the role of teachers and heading into secondary schools in Gloucestershire.
They hope to re-connect and build relationships with the younger generations to build a better picture of police officers out in the community.
They will be teaching classes on topics such as hate crime and sexting, and hope they can keep more children out of the criminal justice system.
Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.
19 Sep 2019
