Video
Hundreds of dogs enjoy paddling in pool
Hundreds of dogs have taken a dip in an outdoor swimming pool.
The event in Gloucestershire attracted pets and their owners from all over the country.
Staff at the Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham allow the animals in every year before the pool is drained.
-
13 Oct 2019
